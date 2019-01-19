Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wigan 0: Latest from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday host Wigan in the Championship at Hillsborough today.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and midfielder San Hutchinson returned after missing the midweek FA Cup tie at Luton, along with Marco Matias, while fit-again Lucas Joao was named as a substitute.

The Owls had a couple of early sniffs at goal, Steven Fletcher's shot deflected wide for a corner, and the resulting low cross from Matias nearly catching out Jamie Jones in the Wigan goal.

Wednesday had a penalty appeal waved away when Adam Reach raced clear, only to be denied by Cheyenne Dunkley's recovering tackle, before Fletcher's long-range shot had Jones scrambling to claw the ball away.

But it was the visitors who came closest to a goal in the opening half. Anthony Pilkington's header from a corner zipped across goal, but Joe Garner was unable to make enough contact to force the ball over the line.