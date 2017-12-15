Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolverhampton 1: I am doing my best, says defiant Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal’s position as Sheffield Wednesday head coach came under increasing scrutiny last night after his side fell to defeat against Championship leaders Wolves.

Wednesday were beaten 1-0, extending their winless sequence to six league games and stretching the gap between themselves and the division’s pace-setters to 27 points.

The Owls remain 10 points adrift of the play-off positions; the fact that sixth place is occupied by cross-city rivals Sheffield United compounding the dire mood at Hillsborough.

Ruben Neves intensified the pressure on his Portuguese compatriot with a delightful first-half strike, but Carvalhal is confident he retains the backing of club chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

“I’m doing my work the best I know,” said Carvalhal. “I’m here two and a half seasons, my teams were regular in the positions between four to eight. We’ve dropped a little because we’ve lost five or six players.

“I have a good relationship with the chairman, the confidence in me is the same.”

Carvalhal - who watched the game from the stands as he served a touchline ban for questioning the officials in the recent draw with Hull - bit his tongue when asked about the concession of the free-kick in the lead up to the game’s only goal.

“It was not a free-kick in my opinion but I don’t want to talk about the referee,” said Carvalhal, in relation to Danny Butterfield being penalised for bringing down Ivan Cavaleiro

“It’s very difficult to control. When a team is in first place they have the luck.”

Wednesday were without goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and midfielder Barry Bannan due to groin injuries but the head coach praised the his side’s application against the best team in the division.

“I’m proud of what my players did tonight against a very good team,” said Carvalhal.

“I’m very happy about the players that played tonight, we must give confidence to them.”

Carvalhal had no complaints about Fox’s red card, which came after he received a second booking for a foul on Helder Costa.