Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1: Pressure mounts on Carvalhal

Wolves extended their lead at the top of the Championship table with a first-half goal from Ruben Neves giving them a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The home side had to play the last five minutes with 10 men after Morgan Fox received a red card.

The result sees Wolves go seven points clear of their nearest challengers, Cardiff.

Meanwhile, the pressure is mounting on Wednesday’s head coach, Carlos Carvalhal, who has not seen his side win in their last six outings.

Wolves made the brighter start with Ivan Cavaleiro putting a low shot wide following Diogo Jota’s burst forward.

Leo Bonatini then looked to create an opening, producing some trickery on the right-hand side of the area before seeing his cross deflected into the grateful arms of keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Wednesday’s first chance fell to Adam Reach, who spurned a great opportunity following a Jordan Rhodes knock-down, firing well wide from inside the area.

Wolves keeper John Ruddy was then forced to make a good save, getting down to his right to keep out a header from Joost van Aken.

The visitors took the lead when a free-kick from Cavaleiro was headed out only as far as Neves (34), who drilled a low, 20-yard shot inside Wildsmith’s left-hand post.

Cavaleiro threatened to break free in the right-hand side of the area but Wednesday skipper Glenn Loovens nipped in to make an important clearance.

Looking to make a positive start to the second half, Wednesday were on the attack soon after the restart with Liam Palmer screwing a shot well wide from the edge of the box.

Wolves responded with Bonatini causing problems once again on the right-hand side and Van Aken had to be at full stretch to divert the ball for a corner.

Romain Saiss then put a glancing header wide from Cavaleiro’s free-kick.

Bonatini slipped inside the area after receiving the ball from Matt Doherty but then regained his footing and put a low shot wide.

Carvalhal made a double substitution, sending on strikers Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu in place of Rhodes and Jacob Butterfield.

Joao had a good chance just a minute later, putting a close-range header over after meeting Palmer’s cross.

After that, the hosts never threatened to mount a comeback and they had Fox sent-off five minutes from time when he picked up his second yellow card following a foul on Helder Costa.

Cavaleiro, who had been a thorn in Wednesday’s side all night, put a low shot wide before making way late on.