Sheffield Wednesday 1 Hull City 1: Forestieri earns Owls derby point

Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City shared the spoils in an entertaining Championship contest at Hillsborough.

Fraizer Campbell put the visitors in front, but Fernando Forestieri equalised from the penalty spot in the second half.

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu was suspended for Wednesday, meaning Steven Fletcher played.

Also in were wing-backs Morgan Fox and Ashley Baker.

Hull name an unchanged starting XI, Jon Toral named on the bench.

Evandro had the first shot on goal, but dragged his effort wide of Cameron Dawson's goal, before Jarrod Bowen fired over.

Fernando Forestieri fired straight at David Marshall from 25 yards out.

Fletcher had the best chance of the opening half, when he raced clear only to be denied by Marshall in a one-on-one.

But Hull broke the deadlock on 36 minutes. Bowen hit the post, Dawson saved from Evandro, but Campbell was on hand to fire the ball home.

The Owls were level early in the second half, Forestieri - fouled by Reece Burke - netting from the penalty spot.

And they should have been in front, Tom Lees headed back a corner and Fletcher diverted his header wide of Marshall's post.

Fletcher was also guilty of another bad miss, heading over after Adam Reach's cross picked him out at the far post.

Marshall twice denied Forestieri, as the hosts searched for a winner.

At the other end, Markus Henriksen forced Dawson into a fine save, before Burke saw his effort diverted wide.