Sheffield Wednesday 1 Hull City 1: It was what we deserved, says Adkins

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay felt his side could have beaten Hull instead of having to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Hull grabbed the first goal through Fraizer Campbell who, with a poacher’s instinct, pounced on a rebounded effort from Jarrod Bowen and tapped home from close range after 36 minutes.

A Fernando Forestieri penalty drew the teams level five minutes into the second half, after the Italian was pulled down inside the box from a corner. The fans’ favourite at Hillsborough finished with ease into the bottom left corner.

Experienced striker Steven Fletcher had been denied by David Marshall in Hull’s goal before the break and headed narrowly wide from a good second-half chance as Wednesday tried to break down their visitors.

After seeing his side pick up their first point of the season, Luhukay said: “I think in the second half we had three or four good chances to score.

“In the first half both teams were looking to put together good chances and I think in the first half Hull had maybe two or three good chances, not only to score the first goal but maybe the second.

“We had the best chance in the first half with Steven (Fletcher) to come back in the game by half-time. But at half-time I said to my players, ‘We can come back in the second half, we have 45 minutes, we are in the game and we have to - in the last 30 metres of the pitch - make the best of it and make good decisions’.”

Hull boss Nigel Adkins said: “We’ve come away from home and Hillsborough is always going to be a challenging place to come to, but we’ve got our first point on the board. I thought we started the game really brightly, and could have scored a couple of goals.

“It was really what I thought we deserved. We played some excellent football in the first half, at times it was end to end. For me a big turning point was the goal that Sheffield Wednesday scored from the penalty.

“In my opinion it’s not a penalty. Our defender’s wrestling to get the ball and the referee blows the whistle for a penalty, so it’s one of them.

“You’ve seen we’ve got a spirit, we’ve got a new team, a young team who want to do the right things and work extremely hard for each other.”