Sheffield Wednesday 1 Middlesbrough 2: How the players rated...

Leon Wobschall delivers his verdict as Sheffield Wednesday lose 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Wildsmith. Somewhat mixed afternoon, with his key mistake gifting Boro a leveller moments after saving a penalty. That’s football. 6.

Liam Palmer. Went close with a drive late in the first half and showed good energy levels throughout. 6.

Frederico Venancio. Stretched on occasions and looked a little rusty at times. Tough baptism. 5

Joost van Aken. One or two timely interventions, but had his hands full at times. 6

Daniel Pudil. One quality ball almost gave Nuhiu a sight of goal early in the second half and made a key first half-block to deny Assombalonga. 6

Ross Wallace. A quality strike reminded everyone of his consummate qualities. 7

David Jones. Found it hard going at times against canny operators in Leadbitter and Howson. 6

Sam Hutchinson. Did the hard graft and kept his discipline in the main and was typically committed. 6

Adam Reach. Threatened on occasions against his old club and showed plenty of urgency and energy - even if everything did not come off. Played a part in Wallace’s opener. 7

Gary Hooper. Drifted in and out of the game, but possessed danger on occasions. Nice weighted pass to set up Wallace’s opener. 6

Atdhe Nuhiu. Up for the physical battle in his first league start of 2017. Effort could not be faulted. 6

Substitutes: Jacob Butterfield (Wallace 65). Could not affect things in the final third and it was his challenge on Bamford, which led to the penalty. 5

Lucas Joao (Pudil 81). Limited impact. 6.

Jordan Rhodes (Nuhiu 84), 6.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Marco Matias, Ashley Baker, Almen Abdi.

Middlesbrough

Darren Randolph. No chance with Wallace’s strike. A little hesistant coming out of goal on occasions. But didn’t have too much to do, in the main. 6

Cyrus Christie. Bombed forward when the opportunity arose and provided an excellent cross which Bamford should have really stuck away. Influential down the right with Downing. 7

Ryan Shotton. A couple of moments of indecision aside, steady enough and had his moment with the late goal after a tough start to his Boro career. 7

Ben Gibson. Won his fair share of headers and challenges and had a much more rewarding away afternoon. 7

Fabio da Silva. One or two hairy moments, but showed plenty of spirit and endeavour and got forward well. 6

Grant Leadbitter. Showed character after his penalty miss to dig deep for the team cause. 7.

Jonny Howson. Dispossessed once or twice and not giving much time in possession. But his first goal in Boro colours will feel particularly sweet. 6

Martin Braithwaite. Frustrating afternoon and missed a golden second-half chance. 5.

Patrick Bamford. Spurned a gilt-edged first-half chance when it looked easier to score. But posed problems with his movement. 6.

Stewart Downing. Dominant first half and looked the class player on view. Assured afternoon. 8.

Britt Assombalonga. Spurned a couple of chances and not his day in front of goal. But worked hard. 6.

Substitutes: Marvin Johnson (Braithwaite 64) Produced some dangerous crosses and tracked back well, too. 6

Rudy Gestede (Bamford 83), 6.

Marcus Tavernier (Downing 90), 6.

Not used: Dimi Konstantopoulos, George Friend, Daniel Ayala, Ashley Fletcher.