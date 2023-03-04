Sheffield Wednesday 1 Peterborough United 0: Owls celebrate magical 21 games unbeaten

Sheffield Wednesday celebrated 21 games unbeaten as their League One promotion charge continues to gather pace.

You have to go back five months – to October 4 – when the Owls last tasted a league defeat, with a 2-1 loss at Plymouth.

And even though Wednesday were far from their best against Peterborough - particularly in the opening 45 minutes - they were good value for a win which was only secured when Nathan Thompson netted an own goal on the hour-mark.

Darren Moore’s team are eight points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town, and have a game in hand on the four teams chasing them.

Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks celebrates victory following the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday March 4, 2023.

The Owls were unchanged from the staring XI which beat Charlton Athletic last weekend.

Aden Flint was causing the visitors a few problems with his height. First he came close to converting Josh Windass’s corner, then his header down from Will Vaulks’ cross failed to find a team-mate.

Michael Smith was inches away from picking out Windass, as Wednesday made a bright start to the opening quarter.

The Owls came close to an opener on 27 minutes, when Barry Bannan rolled his corner to the edge of the box, and Windass ran away from goal, before turning and smashing his shot against the crossbar.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jaden Brown celebrates their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday March 4, 2023.

Frustration was creeping into the home side, Bannan and Flint picked up first-half bookings, and the Hillsborough crowned vented their upset at referee Anthony Backhouse and his assistants.

But Wednesday started the better after the break, goalkeeper Will Norris denying Flint’s back-post header before Windass fired straight at the goalkeeper.

The breakthrough came on the hour-mark. Bannan picked out a fantastic pass to set free wing-back Jaden Brown as he raced into their box.

He drilled the ball across goal with the final touch coming off Posh defender Thompson.

At the other end, Krame Poku raced clear but was caught by a super covering tackle by Brown.

The game was now opening up, Windass next to try his luck from long distance only for the ball to fly into the Leppings Lane end.

If Posh were unlucky with the goal, they had a slice of good fortune when Norris rushed out but failed to clear the ball - after Bannan’s pass set Windass free - and it needed a last-ditch clearance from Ronnie Edwards to avert the danger.