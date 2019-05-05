Sheffield Wednesday 1 QPR 2: Ten-man Owls end season with defeat

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee made his first start in 18 months but the Owls finished their Championship campaign with a 2-1 defeat to QPR at Hillsborough.

Josh Scowen netted for Rangers, but the Owls - who had already missed a penalty via Fernando Forestieri - equalised with a Michael Hector spot-kick.

But the visitors grabbed all three points in stoppage time, Michael Smith volleying home.

Lee is out of contract at Wednesday in the summer - one of a number of players whose deals expire next month - and is sweating on a new deal after being hampered with injuries.

The 30-year-old's last start came at Carrow Road in December 2017, but Owls boss Steve Bruce named the midfielder in his staring line-up.

Bruce named four forwards in his starting line-up in Steven Fletcher, Lucas Joao, Forestieri and Marco Matias in an attacking line-up.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood started - one of six players in the match-day squad whose deals expire this summer, including five starters - while Gary Hooper was named on the bench.

Wednesday had several good chances to open the scoring, but failed to be ruthless in front of goal.

Fletcher and Matias combined to created an eighth-minute chance for Lee, but his effort was blocked.

Matias then broke clear, but one-on-one with the goalkeper Joe Lumley, he tried to play the ball across goal for a team-mate, and the chance was gone.

Rangers defender Daniel Furlong produced a last-ditch tackle to deny Fletcher, after the Scotland striker looked set to score after Joao's pass.

And the hosts were punished for their missed chances, when Scowen was allowed to waltz through the Owls' rearguard before tapping in beyond a stranded Westwood.

The Owls goalkeeper rushed out to deny Bright Osayi-Samuel from adding a second for Rangers before half-time.

And Westwood thwarted the same player with an even better block at the start of the second half.

Forestieri blasted over a penalty - after the forward was fouled in the box - as chances continued to be wasted by the hosts.

Westwood denied Matt Smith from close-range, the Owls stopper showing the class which has prompted Bruce to offer him a new contract for next season.

And the Irish goalkeeper rescued the Owls from going 2-0 down whe he guessed the right way to save Eberachi Eze's penalty after Osayi-Samuel was fouled by Tom Lees.

Wednesday - playing with 10 men after substitute Sam Hutchinson limped off injured, and all three subs used - levelled from the spot, via Michael Hector, after Matias was fouled.

But in stoppage time, Rangers grabbed the winner as Smith volleyed home.