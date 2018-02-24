Sheffield Wednesday 2 Aston Villa 4: Owls in home defeat

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Championship at Hillsborough.

Leading 2-1 at half-time, thanks to goals from Sean Clare and Lucas Joao, the Owls conceded three second-half goals.

Jos Luhukay recalled strikers Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu after the midweek defeat at Millwall.

Striker Jordan Rhodes was named on the bench following a spell on the sidelines with illness.

Captain Adam Reach had Wednesday's first chance of the game, but headed wide from eight yards out.

But the hosts took the lead on 14 minutes.

Nuhiu chested the ball into the path of youngster Sean Clare, who fired the ball beyond Sam Johnstone for his first senior goal for the Owls.

But parity was restored on 21 minutes, Lewis Grabban scrambling the ball home after the Owls defence failed to deal with a right-wing cross.

Joao should have put Wednesday back in front, but headed wide from a fine George Boyd cross to the back post.

Then Nuhiu also failed to find the target after Clare's short corner picked the striker out, before the Owls midfielder saw his shot deflected just wide.

Boyd - who had a penalty appeal rejected when he seemed to be tripped in the box - smashed the foot of the post, and Villa managed to scramble the ball clear as Wednesday piled on the pressure.

Villa were dangerous on the break, though, and Robert Snodgrass creeped in at the back post but headed straight at Joe Wildsmith.

Joao headed the Owls in front, just before half-time, to cap a fine opening 45 minutes for the hosts.

But Wednesday struggled to dominate in the second half, and former Owls midfielder Glenn Whelan made it 2-2 on 67 minutes as he crept in at the back post.

Villa somehow survived a huge goalmouth scramble, with the ball pinging around the six-yard box.

Then came a controversial call. Nuhiu seemed to be caught by the final defender, but referee Swarbrick waved play on.

Wednesday kept the ball in play, and Nuhiu fired in but Johnstone managed to parry the ball to safety.

Conor Hourihane drilled in a third goal for Villa, before Snodgrass netted a controversial stoppage-time penalty.