Sheffield Wednesday 2 Hull City 2: Dawson equaliser denies Owls victory

Michael Dawson rescued a point for Hull City in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Marco Matias made a surprise return for the Owls, to bring some much-needed width in midfield.

While centre-half Michael Dawson was back for Hull, in their first game with the hosts since winning promotion to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final at Wembley 18 months ago.

Hull had the first real chance of the game, but Fraizer Campbell fired over the crossbar. The striker, though, opened the scoring on 21 minutes firing low beyond Keiren Westwood.

Chances were at a premium for both sides, but the Tigers had an amazing let off just before half-time.

Morgan Fox and Gary Hooper broke clear of Hull's defence, but Fox opted to pass to Hooper - who was clearly in front of him - rather than carry the ball towards Allan McGregor's goal.

Hooper netted, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Ironic cheers greeted Steven Fletcher's shot at McGregor on 52 minutes. "We've had a shot" jeered the home support.

With substitutes Jordan Rhodes, Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu thrown on, Owls were better in second half and Adam Reach was unlucky to see his effort strike the post after beating two Hull defenders.

Gary Hooper equalised with 20 minutes remaining, firing high into the net. Despite a linesman's flag, referee Michael Jones awarded the goal.

Big calls for handball from Reach's effort were waved away, but the Owls took a deserved lead five minutes from time. Nuhiu headed down a cross, and Hooper fired home.

In six minutes of stoppage time, Dawson popped up at the back post to score a late equaliser and rescue a point for Hull.