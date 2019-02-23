Sheffield Wednesday 3 Swansea City 1: Reach leads Owls to victory

Sheffield Wednesday scored three goals in a game for the first time this season as they beat Swansea City 3-1 in the Championship.

Adam Reach netted twice, while Steven Fletcher also got on the scoresheet, before Wayne Routledge grabbed a consolation strike for the Swans.

There were four changes for the Owls. In came captain Tom Lees, Steven Fletcher, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons. Out went Jordan Thorniley, Morgan Fox, George Boyd and Fernando Forestieri.

Adam Reach - without a goal in his last 11 games - netted in the 11th minute, drilling the ball home after good work from Lucas Joao.

It was a dominant start for the Owls, who came close to a second when Barry Bannan's cross picked out Fletcher, but the Scotland striker's header was well saved by Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Wednesday's new left flank of Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons - both on loan from Newcastle United - were having impressive starts.

And the latter was involved for Wednesday's second goal after half an hour, the ball eventually arriving at the feet of Reach, at the far post, and he fired low beyond Nordfeldt.

The Owls had only scored five goals in their previous nine games, but added a third before half-time.

A corner was not cleared, and when Tom Lees hooked the ball back in, Fletcher produced a spectacular overhead kick to make it 3-0. It was the first time this season the Owls had netted three goals in one game.

Nordfeldt denied the pacy Aarons, diving low at his near post, as Wednesday continued their attacking play in the second half.

But Swansea pulled a goal back on 68 minutes, substitute Wayne Routledge seeing his deflected effort beat goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

The Bannan-Fletcher combination came close to creating another Owls goal, but this time the latter's header failed to test Nordfeldt.

Westwood produced a fantastic save to thwart Courtney Baker-Richardson - after some slack Owls defending invited the visitors back into the game.

And the Owls goalkeeper had to be at full stretch in stoppage time, clawing away a long-range effort from Daniel James.