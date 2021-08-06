Sheffield Wednesday add former Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town midfielder to coaching staff

The midfielder, who started his career at Huddersfield Town, had a match in caretaker charge of Nottingham Forest in 2019 (they lost 2-0), and has worked in the academies at Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers.

He joins Jamie Smith, Neil Thompson and Adriano Basso in Moore's backroom, and spoke of the positivity he could feel when he arrived.

“This is a huge football club, I have walked into a place full of positivity and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead," he told his new club's website.

APPOINTMENT: Sheffield Wednesday have added to their coaching staff

“Myself and Darren played together at Doncaster in the late 1990s, he was captain of the team, he always led by example and you could see he was destined for management.

“We touched base again at Blackburn where he was first team coach and I was working at the academy. This is a great opportunity to work alongside him again and the timing is perfect on the eve of what I’m sure will be an exciting new season.”

Wednesday had a vacancy on their coaching staff after Paul Williams left for personal reasons during the pre-season.