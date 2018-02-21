Sheffield Wednesday allay fears over Thorniley head injury

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that the head injury sustained by Jordan Thorniley in the defeat to Millwall on Tuesday night is not as serious as first feared.

The 21-year-old defender was left unconscious on the field after a collision with Millwall’s Jed Wallace in the lead up to the Lions’ second goal.

He was treated on the field for several minutes before being taken to hospital with facial injuries.

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesman has confirmed that that the injury was ‘not too serious thankfully’ and that the defender was only taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Thorniley has been told by doctors that there will be no lasting damage from the clash but has been advised that he will need time to recover. The ckub have given no indication as to how long he will be out for.

Thorniley tweeted his thanks to the staff from both clubs and the hospital in helping him following the incident.