Squeezed out: Andy Cook of Bradford City, left, and Lewis Montsma of Lincoln City challenge for the ball during last night’s Papa John’s Trophy clash at Valley Parade. The Bantams lost 3-0 to the League One side. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Their opening Papa John’s Trophy Northern Group H game with Newcastle United under-21s proved to be a thoroughly one-sided affair, with a strong Owls side easing to a 3-0 victory in front of a crowd of 6,593 at Hillsborough.

Wednesday fielded three starters from Saturday’s 1-0 league loss at Morecambe and two of them in Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer helped themselves to goals early in the second half.

Earlier, Sylla Sow – who enjoyed an encouraging full debut – put Wednesday ahead with his first goal for the club just before the break following good work from the impressive Dennis Adeniran.

Cohen Bramall clears from Andy Cook (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Just for good measure, Johnson then struck his maiden Owls goal with a sweet left-foot strike to double the lead on 52 minutes before Palmer netted in composed fashion to register a rare goal for the club.

Like Wednesday, Bradford City fielded a strong team in their Group F opener with Lincoln City, only to come on the receiving end of a ruthless exhibition of finishing from the Red Imps in a 3-0 reverse at Valley Parade.

An experienced Bantams side featuring seven starters from the weekend setback at Leyton Orient went behind on 14 minutes when Tom Hopper drew first blood for the visitors.

Ex-Rotherham United and Hull City loanee Hakeeb Adelakun added a second nine minutes before the break ahead of Anthony Scully netting a third early into the second half.

Another Yorkshire side in action were Harrogate Town, who feature in the same group as the Owls and it proved to be a red-letter occasion for summer signing Danilo Orsi, who helped himself to a splendid hat-trick.