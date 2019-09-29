Sheffield Wednesday are finally starting to use their heads in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday stand-in captain Barry Bannan has hailed his team's tactical switch.

The arrival of new manager Garry Monk has seen Wednesday work heavily on the training ground on set-pieces and crosses.

The summer additions of wingers Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy set the tone for the Owls’ change of tactics.

Still happy to play a passing game through the thirds, Monk’s Owls are also eager to attack down the flanks and utilise the physical strength and aerial power of Scotland striker Steven Fletcher.

Those tactics worked a treat at the Riverside on Saturday, as Monk paired giant Kosovo forward Atdhe Nuhiu and Fletcher in attack to exploit what the manager believed was Middlesbrough’s weakness in dealing with crosses.

Four goals inside 29 first-half minutes - three of them headers - saw the Owls close to within three points of Championship leaders West Brom.

And midfielder Bannan - who delivered the crosses for two of the goals - explained the change in emphasis for Wednesday’s style of play.

"We have got unbelievable strikers that thrive on crosses into the box,” he said.

"I think over the last couple of years we have probably played too much and not got crosses into the box for the strikers.

"Looking back, it has probably been a bit stupid because it goes to show when we put the ball in that we have strikers here who are going to score a lot of goals from crosses.

"We scored from two set pieces and that gave us that added confidence.

"It is hard for a team to bounce back after conceding two early goals.

"I think you have to give credit to us that we killed the game off straight away in the first half and never really gave them a chance.”