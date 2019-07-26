Sheffield Wednesday are free to sign players as embargo is ended

Sheffield Wednesday have had their soft transfer embargo lifted by the English Football League.

The Championship outfit have been operating under an embargo for several months after handing over their accounts for the 2017-18 season late. But, following lengthy talks with the EFL, the Owls are understood to have satisfied the governing body’s requirements and have been given the all-clear to trade freely once again.

It is understood one or two finer details are still to be ironed out, but Wednesday have been given permission by the EFL to sign players.

The restriction has significantly hampered Wednesday’s ability to bring in reinforcements this summer.

Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris have moved to Hillsborough, but the trio were all free agents.

Midfielder Kieran Lee has signed a new one-year deal at Hillsborough.

“I’m really pleased to extend my contract, there’s nowhere else I want to play my football,” said Lee, who has been plagued with injuries for that last two years.

“The last two seasons have been really frustrating for me as I have been used to playing week-in, week-out since I joined the club in 2012.”

He added: “I’ve experienced some great times with Wednesday and I’m hungry for more in the future.

“The time out gave me the time to recover properly, which had to be done so I could reach the required level of fitness for Championship football.

“I’ve had a really good pre-season with no problems or concerns, and I feel really good.

“I can’t wait for the season to start and hopefully I can repay the faith shown in me by everyone at the club.”