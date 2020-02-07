Sheffield Wednesday are not a 'magic' team stresses Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber has lit the derby blue-touch paper by insisting that weekend opponents Sheffield Wednesday are not a 'magic team.'

Both sides head into the early afternoon appointment at Oakwell (1.30pm) at a low ebb, with Struber's relegation-haunted Reds, seven points adrift of Championship safety, having lost their last four matches in all competitions - their worst sequence of the campaign.

Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber. PICTURE: TONY JOHNSON.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have dropped off the play-off pace following a poor sequence which has seen them win just once in their past seven league games, losing five.

Previewing the game, against an Owls side who are unbeaten on their past five trips to Oakwell, Struber said: "I think it is a special game. Sheffield is a big name with a big history and many people in the club tell me that this is a special game and special derby with many people from Sheffield coming.

"I hope that many people come to support my team as we need Barnsley fans here supporting us against a big opponent. It is a very difficult game for us. Sheffield is a good team, but not a magic team.

"We have a big chance if we have a big focus on our task and when we have the right attitude and right mindset in set-plays. If we do that, I am 100 per cent convinced we have a big chance for a very good performance."

Meanwhile, Struber is urging his side to scrap and fight for their lives in their remaining 16 games of a bruising season, starting today, and believes that a high-profile derby game arrives at just the right time to lift spirits.

"When we perform, it is not easy here in Barnsley for any opponent", the Austrian added.

"Every game is important. When we create a very good performance and win, it is good for the feeling of our self-confidence for the next big games.

"I am happy for this game, it is a big chance for us to show our fans what we can do. I think it is the right time to play against Sheffield. It is a big derby.

"For every single player, this game is a big motivation. We need the right mentality and to fight from the first second to the last.

"This is what our fans will see from us and it is our responsibility - that we give the fans a good fight. They pay a lot of money for their tickets and we have to fight in this game and in the end, we will see.

"I hope for a big fight and the right result for us.

"We need atmosphere to go into the game like fighters, so we give the opponents no time and space and no momentum. This is what we will do."

Barnsley will be without the injured duo of Sami Radlinger and Marcel Ritzmaier, while Bambo Diaby remains suspected from first-team matches after receiving notification that the Football Association is investigating a potential anti-doping violation.