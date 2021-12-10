Sheffield Wednesday are the 'Real Madrid of League One' according to Crewe Alexandra boss

The Owls will face Crewe for the first time since 2006, looking to force their way back into the play-offs places with a win.

League One is currently home to a number of big clubs, including Wednesday and the likes of Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Alex boss David Artell feels that the Owls are the “Real Madrid” of the division as he looks to guide his side to an upset.

DAVID ARTELL: Crewe Alexandra boss. Picture: Getty Images.

“Sheffield Wednesday are the Real Madrid of League One. I don’t know what their budget is but I know that Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club," he said.

“There are some big clubs in this division and then there is Sheffield Wednesday.

“I know Darren Moore is a great guy and he will be looking to take this huge club back up.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be overawed by the occasion. It is 11 men against 11 men and we have to give it a right go in front of our fans and see where we get to.

OWLS: Sheffield Wednesday have been called the Real Madrid of League One. Picture: Getty Images.