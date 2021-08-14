Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hails wonder strike from Barry Bannan on derby day

Sheffield Wednesday chief Darren Moore. Picture: Getty Images.

A tense derby was finely poised until Bannan's majestic and classy strike from distance put the hosts in front on 73 minutes with the Owls' first home goal in front of supporters at Hillsborough in 532 days in a game watched by just under 25,000 fans.

A few minutes later, a maiden strike for the club for close-season arrival Dennis Adeniran, who stroked the ball into the empty net after Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg parried a left-wing cross from substitute Jaden Brown, gave the Owls breathing space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers spurned the chance to set up an intriguing finale late on when substitute Omar Bogle missed a late penalty, awarded after Kyle Knowle's shot struck the arm of Liam Palmer.

Bogle's effort two minutes from time hit the post, with Ben Close firing the follow-up wide.

It enabled Wednesday to secure a third successive clean sheet in all competitions in the new season and provide Moore's side with some momentum going into Tuesday night's home encounter with Fleetwood Town.

Moore said: "I am really pleased for Baz. He didn't rush it. He just guided it into the far corner and it settled us down.

If you keep clean sheets, you are always in the game to get points. Clean sheets builds understanding and confidence.

"I am pleased to open the home league campaign with three points.

The players are still finding their touch and rhythm. They are settling into their routine. The players have to recover and go again on Tuesday night.

"We are pleased. We just wanted to get the three points. We knew it was going to be a difficult game and we couldn't get into our rhythm in the first half.

"We got more bodies in and around them. We knew there would be some tired legs after 60 to 70 minutes and we made a few tactical decisions.

It was good to see Dennis to get on the scoresheet because he does need to add goals to his midfield play. We are pleased to get the three points but we move on.