Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore on feeling the 'heat' from Doncaster Rovers fans

Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Moore abruptly left Rovers at the end of February to take over at Wednesday, with many Doncaster fans angered by the circumstances of his departure, coming just a month after bringing in a number of new signings in the January transfer window.

Circumstances dictate that Moore’s first league match in charge at Hillsborough in front of Wednesdayites is against Rovers, but he is focused on the game and not the occasion as the Owls seek to secure their first victory of the League One season.

On the prospect of receiving stick from the away end, he said: “I’d expect heat from an away end, otherwise it would mean I am not doing my job. If I am getting any heat from the away end, hopefully it is the right type of heat.

“I am just looking forward to the game. My mindset is just the occasion and not the game. I am professional enough to see it that way.

“It is a wonderful game for both sets of fans and a nice local derby, so it is an exciting game and it is the first league game of the season for us in front of our home support and I am just looking forward to the game.”

On his time at former club Rovers, who he joined in the summer of 2019 after Grant McCann left for Hull City, he added: “My job that was done at my previous club, I really enjoyed it. I am thankful to David Blunt and Gavin Baldwin for giving me the opportunity at Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

“It is a wonderful club and I had two fantastic seasons there and I don’t think anyone could argue with my commitment to the club.

“But the opportunity came here and I wanted to take it and I am really pleased to be here at Sheffield Wednesday and I will endeavour to do everything I possibly can at this club to try and get things moving and better here.”

Meanwhile, Moore has confirmed that Callum Paterson could be available for tomorrow’s game, despite coming off after sustaining a blow to his head in last weekend’s opener at Charlton.

The Owls chief said: “We are just going to check on Callum Paterson and give him every oppoirtuity to see if we have any reaction from him.