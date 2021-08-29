Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore urges Owls players to learn lessons fast after losing unbeaten record at Morecambe

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

Dennis Adeniran’s second-half own goal saw Wednesday concede for the first time this season as their unbeaten start to the league campaign finally came to an end.

The Owls dominated the ball and had more than double the number of shots at goal as their hosts but couldn’t make it count with just two efforts on target from 13 attempts.

The Wednesday manager rued that lack of ruthless edge from his side as he felt Morecambe became more difficult to break down after they took the lead at the Mazuma Stadium.

Moore expects plenty of teams to play compact and shut down space in the final third against his side and feels it is a defeat Wednesday can take lessons from.

“It is hard to take because the one area we have been dominating has been scoring goals,” said Moore.

“Bt we didn’t do that today and I told the players that we will have to learn from that.

“We did create chances and we dominated the game but we weren’t ruthless enough and you have to be that way because if we get the first goal they have to come out of the traps and give us extra space.

Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran scored an own goal to hand Morecambe a 1-0 win over the owls. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

“At 0-0 they were always in the game and they scored just after putting an extra defender on and they were able to close the game down and credit to them for doing that.

“I don’t feel I can be too critical of the players.

“But teams will play like that against us this year and we have to learn from it.”

This week’s top-of-the-table fixture against Sunderland has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Morecambe: Andresson; Cooney, Lavelle, O’Connor, Leigh (Gibson, 80); McLoughlin (Phillips, 57), Diagouraga, McAlmont; Duffus (Delaney, 61), Stockton, Gnahoua. Unused substitutes: Letheren, McDonald, Wildig, Wootton

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Hunt, Palmer, Iorfa, Johnson; Byers, Adeniran (Wing, 74), Bannan; Paterson (Kamberi, 66), Gregory, Brown (Corbeanu, 66). Unused substitutes: Wildsmith, Brennan, Dele-Bashiru, Sow