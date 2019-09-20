Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is hoping to utilise Hillsborough crowd

Garry Monk is hoping his first-hand experience of Hillsborough can help bring success to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 40-year-old returns to the stadium tomorrow for his first home game as Owls manager.

Monk’s three-month loan spell back in 2002-03 as a player gained the rookie Southampton defender some pitch-time at S6.

He played 15 times for Chris Turner’s Owls, but in eight home games only ended up on the winning team three times and Wednesday finished up being relegated that season.

But as a manager Monk has a much-improved Hillsborough record, which he will hope to extend with tomorrow’s Championship visit of Fulham.

Monk’s Leeds United emerged 2-0 winners at Hillsborough in August 2016, while his final game as Middlesbrough manager was a 2-1 win in South Yorkshire in December 2017. His Birmingham City also came away with a point last season after a 1-1 draw.

“I am massively looking forward to it,” said Monk. “It will be a proud moment to lead the team in my first home game at Hillsborough.

“I have witnessed the fans here as a player, but also as an opposing manager, and I realise how difficult it can be.

“We have passionate fans, a huge fan base, and it’s important we try and connect all of that, come together and fight.

“We have to fight together. That’s the key. If we can fight as players and staff, that’s the No 1 demand on players, that 100 per cent commitment.

“Fans can accept disappointment if they know their team is giving 100 per cent. That’s the basic starting point, then we can build upon that.

“In this league, especially, Hillsborough needs to be a place where teams find it a difficult place to visit.

“We have to achieve that, and the starting point is the fans seeing a team committed to that shirt. Whether it goes for you or not, on the pitch, the fans have to see that intention and attitude. That’s what fans demand.

“A big passionate crowd, like they have here, I have seen it sat in the opposing dugout. It’s loud, noisy and ferocious, and it’s a difficult place to play.”

The Owls look likely to be missing captain Tom Lees, who continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.