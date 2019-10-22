Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk on whether extra rest and squad rotation will be a factor against Stoke City

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk is reading little into his side's extra day's preparation ahead of Tuesday night's home game with improving Stoke City.

Wednesday were denied maximum points by a late Cardiff City equaliser in Friday night's 1-1 Championship draw in South Wales, while Stoke were in action the following day in a much-needed 2-0 home victory over Fulham.

The second-from-bottom Potters are seeking to record a third successive league win for the first time since October 2016 tonight, while you have to go back four years for the last occasion that they won back-to-back league away games.

Meanwhile, Wednesday head into the game boasting an unbeaten Championship record at Hillsborough under Monk.

On whether the extra rest will be significant, the Owls chief said: "Not much. We will see in the game.

"It is good that we have had an extra day's recovery. It is difficult when it is Saturday-Tuesdays.

"We will try and use the extra day to recover and be fresh and ready to go against Stoke. They are all tough games and physically demanding (in this league)."

Questioned it he plans to freshen up his side with a home Yorkshire derby with former club Leeds United on the horizon on Saturday lunch-time, Monk, who has the likes of Fernando Forestieri, Sam Winnall and Jacob Murphy on deck if he wishes to utilise his squad this evening, added: "No, not necessarily.

"It is more where you have those month long game after game Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

"I just assess it after each game.

"I will put a team on the pitch that I think can win the game. The squad is always important. Three game weeks are always difficult.

"I will make a decision on who I think is fresh and ready and who I think is best to go on the pitch and win the game."