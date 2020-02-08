Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk refuses to blame Cameron Dawson after derby error at Barnsley

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Garry Monk refused to lay the blame at keeper Cameron Dawson following his costly error in the Owls' 1-1 derby draw against relegation-threatened Barnsley at Oakwell.

A goal from debutant Josh Windass put Monk's side ahead on 16 minutes, only for a wretched clearance eight minutes from Dawson to be seized upon by Reds top-scorer Cauley Woodrow, who coolly fired the ball into the empty net from thirty yards out to level in a 1-1 Oakwell draw.

Monk said: "Look at every other clearance he (Dawson) did; he did it how he needed to do it.

"Unfortunately, that one was not quite right and led to a goal. Of course, you cannot afford that or want that after we had got a foothold in the game and had gone 1-0 up and were looking a threat at that point.

"Goals change the course of games.

"Cameron is still young and getting experience and did a fantastic save after that to show his response and mentality."

On his side's efforts overall, Monk was pleased with the commitment levels, but felt the Owls showed a distinct lack of composure in general play.

He added: "We knew it was going to be a battle. Local derbies always are and obviously, condition-wise, we knew it was going to be a battle for both sides.

"At times, we showed the right composure and looked at threat. But we probably did not show that composure enough.

"That led to some mistakes. It was not enough composure. We would have liked to see more.

"You know these games are going to be close, tight and hard-fought and of course, it was a mistake which led to their goal. But we had a great chance right at the end.

"The battle was there and we competed, but just lacked that composure more often than not."