Sheffield Wednesday boss Luhukay boosted by positive news on injury front

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Jos Luhukay has handed Owls supporters a positive update regarding the fitness of Barry Bannan, Tom Lees and Joost van Aken, who could return to training next month.

Bannan has been out of action with a groin issue since December 9, while Lees has been sidelined since late November following groin surgery. Van Aken has been absent since injuring a hamstring on Boxing Day.

Luhukay, who has now fresh injury concerns for tomorrow night’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Reading at Hillsborough, said: “The players are working very hard to come back and this week, we have a positive situation with Barry Bannan. “He is working every day and not alone in physiotherapy, but on the field. It seems very progressive.

“Tom Lees is also on the training field and those two players maybe can, in the next days or weeks, come back to the first-team training. We would enjoy that.

“Joost van Aken is also in a good way. And these are the three players who, in the next two weeks, could come back from their injuries. With the rest of the players, we must have patience.”

A host of other players, such as Gary Hooper, Kieron Westwood and Kieran Lee, are a further away in their road to rehabilitation.

Tom Lees. Picture: Steve Ellis

Captain Glenn Loovens is back from suspension for tomorrow’s tie, while new arrival Joel Pelupessy could be involved following his arrival from Dutch side Heracles.

Luhukay said: “Joel has been training now for one week, so he has learnt about his colleagues better and has been in the team every day. He is also an option for the next game.”