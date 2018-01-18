Sheffield Wednesday boss Luhukay gives update on lengthy injury list

Have your say

Jos Luhukay has revealed none of Sheffield Wednesday’s injured stars will return for Saturday’s visit of Cardiff City.

The owls are missing 10 first-team regulars with long-term injuries, including strikers Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri, defenders Tom Lees and Joost van Aken, plus midfielders Sam Hutchinson, Kieran Lee and Barry Bannan.

Midfielder Almen Abdi faces a fortnight on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury in training, while goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been ordered to rest for “two or three weeks”.

New Owls manager Luhukay inherited a squad full of crocked players, and says the club’s overworked medical team are putting in up to 12-hour shifts to treat the injured players.

The Dutchman said: “It will be the squad that we have had for the last two games.

“On Tuesday, it was Jack Hunt’s first time with us.

“Now it’s a situation where we must have a lot of patience for the injured players to come back.

“Abdi is one of the players injured. Last week he trained two times, but then went out of the training with a problem with a muscle.

“In two or three weeks he maybe can come back with us in training.

“He (Westwood) had a couple of injections, but now he must rest for two or three weeks.

“Keiren and all the other injured players are here very day, working with our medical team.

“Every player has his own injury, and the medical team and physio are working 10 to 12 hours a day to prepare the players so they can return to training.”

The Owls will also be without captain Glenn Loovens on Saturday, as he serves a two-match suspension.