Sheffield Wednesday captain Loovens not surprised that Carvalhal's Premier League 'dream' came true

Sheffield Wednesday captain Glenn Loovens is not surprised to see former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal reach the Premier League.

The Portuguese “had a dream” to take Wednesday to the top flight, but after twice failing in the play-offs, he left Hillsborough on Christmas Eve with the Owls 15th in the Championship.

Two days later he watched Swansea City thrashed 5-0 at Liverpool, before being announced as the new Swans boss on Thursday.

And Dutch defender Loovens is pleased to see Carvalhal back in work so quickly.

“I am pleased for him,” he said. “I think everyone knows I like Carlos as a manager and as a person. Good for him, I wish him all the best.

“I think it says a lot for Carlos as a manager, he has done some great work at this football club.

“If you don’t win for seven games in a row, people are looking for answers, things to change. Unfortunately for him, it was Carlos this time, and he had to leave.”

That seven-game winless run came to a head with the 2-1 home defeat to Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Less than 24 hours later and Carvalhal and Wednesday parted ways.

It was not a surprise to the experienced defender Loovens.

“As captain, I sensed it a little bit,” he said. “We are a club with ambitions and if you don’t win a game for seven games - lose three on the bounce - I felt like there was something about to change.

“I didn’t sleep that well (after losing to Middlesbrough), I was awake all night because I sensed something was about to happen, and I was right the next day.

“It’s hard to explain, two seasons in a row you are nearly there and then the year after it doesn’t go to plan, and the club decides to part ways. It’s not always explainable.”