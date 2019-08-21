Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen "not interested on what it is happening on other side of the city" as Owls move to the Championship summit

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY caretaker-boss Lee Bullen insists that the club are feeling no extra pressure to do well in the light of city rivals Sheffield United's impressive start to the season.

Wednesday moved into top spot in the early Championship table by virtue of Tuesday night's 1-0 success over visiting Luton in front of over 23,000 fans at Hillsborough, with Wednesdayites entitled to feel positive about the club's start to the campaign - in the same way that the bitter foes are also.

Questioned about the notion of pressure in the wake of the Blades' achievements, Bullen said: "I am not interested in what happens on the other side of the city.

"That is up to them and nothing to do with me. I am only focused on Sheffield Wednesday and we have started the season well.

"But we are only four games into it and there are going to be a lot of ups and downs. We are going to play a heck of a lot better than we did (against Luton) and lose games. That is just this league, you get that.

"We have got a really tough game at Preston where we have not got a tremendously good record, so I hope we get everybody rested up and pick a team to go over there and get a result."

Early days it may be, but Bullen, whose prospects of landing the full-post have been enhanced by a haul of nine points from a possible 12 available, admits that Wednesday's strong start to the season makes a refreshing contrast to some previous campaigns and for him it's a case of 'long may that continue.'

He added: "It is always nice to see where you are as it is never nice to look at yourself down the bottom. In the past two or three years, we have started slowly and been down there.

"We are happy with the way it is going at the moment, we have had two clean sheets out of four and won three out of four and got a plus-four difference.

"We have won well in games and scratched our way to victory. It is showing a lot about what we have in the changing room and if we have to tough out a victory, we are capable of doing that. We are up for the fight."