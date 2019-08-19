Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen is reading little into Luton Town's early-season form

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY caretaker manager Lee Bullen is reading little into the tentative Championship start to the season by Tuesday night's visitors Luton Town.

The Hatters are still searching for their first league win since promotion back to the second-tier - having lost their last two Championship games following a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough in the English Football League's curtain-raiser at Kenilworth Road on August 2.

You have to go back over 12 years for the Bedfordshire's side last victory at this level - a 3-1 triumph at Southend on April 28, 2007 - and Bullen is hoping for that sequence to last a little longer at Hillsborough, where Wednesday have been beaten just twice since last November.

Bullen, who is mulling over changes to freshen up his side after the weekend loss at Millwall, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Fernando Forestieri and Moses Odubajo pushing from involvement from the start, said: "We had two tough games against them in the cup (last year) so we are aware of their strengths.

"We are at Hillsborough and, if we keep playing with the tempo and football we have shown, I think we are capable of getting the three points.

"But, ultimately, we will respect the opposition and what they have done. They had a great game on the first game of the season against Middlesbrough.

"They will be a tough nut to crack. They have come up with a lot of confidence from a promotion season and are still going to be riding that a little bit.

"They have a new manager in there and I know Graeme Jones very well from his assistant times at WBA.

"He has taken it on and he is trying to play his own style of football and we are ready for that.

"We will watch the videos and analyse it and will try and work out the plan to try and get the three points."