Sheffield Wednesday chief determined to avoid knee-jerk reaction as he eyes loan market

With the transfer window open, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk says it is important there is no knee-jerk reaction to a festive period which left him angry.

The Owls went into it at the head of the chasing pack, third in the Championship, but ended it a point and a place outside the play-off positions after three straight defeats.

Despite voicing his anger after a 1-0 New Year’s Day defeat at home to Hull City, Monk did not want it to muddy the waters as he looks to “evolve” an ageing squad.

“This group is the group, it is what it is,” he commented.

“In January, we know the market we’re looking in – it’s loans – but there’s nothing concrete.

“I think (this transfer window) is more for the future of the club. You need to assess and evolve.

“Maybe we haven’t evolved enough over recent seasons. That’s fine.

“It’s my job to get the best out of this group and they’ve shown what they’re capable of and that they can sustain it for periods. We need to respond now to a period where we’ve had some defeats in a row.

“Now we’ll see the mentality and who gets angry and who’s not, and who means it. Words are cheap. You have to remain very clear and balanced and understand this league can do this to you.

“I want to learn about the group, to help them and push them but it has to come from within, game after game, week after week.

“We’ve been trying to put that in place but there’s clearly more work to be done on that.”

As the Owls are only too aware with an investigation pending for the way they sold and leased back Hillsborough to comply with financial fair play rules, there needs to be a balancing of the books.

Defender Jordan Thornley has joined Blackpool, and dropping Jordan Rhodes to the bench for the last two matches suggests they may attempt to move the club’s top earner on.

Of Thornley’s move, for an undisclosed fee, Monk said: “We have a lot of competition in those (defensive) areas and I think it was best for both parties. Jordan’s been fantastic, a real pleasure to work with, but he needs to go and play regular football and he wasn’t going to get that here.”

