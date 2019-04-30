Sheffield Wednesday chief hails promotion of rivals Sheffield United to Premier League

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chairman Dejphon Chansiri has welcomed the promotion to the Premier League of Steel City rivals United as a boost for the city.

The Blades clinched a return to the elite after 12 years away by beating Ipswich Town last Saturday.

Leeds United's failure to beat Aston Villa the following day meant Chris Wilder's men could not be caught with just one game of the Championship season remaining.

Owls chairman Chansiri said: "Few things in life unite and divide opinion like football. But one thing at this stage of every season is undebatable and I would like to offer the warm congratulations of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday to everyone at our neighbours Sheffield United for their achievement of promotion.

"We may be rivals but we are friends of the same city that holds such unique tradition in the football world. Recognition in the Premier League can only benefit Sheffield and we wish United well, whilst promising our loyal supporters that we will be giving our absolute best to ensure Wednesday will be tasting the same success this time next year.

"We must also congratulate Norwich City on their promotion and offer our commiserations to Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United. We wish you a speedy return to the Championship."