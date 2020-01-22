Sheffield Wednesday closing in on transfer targets

Garry Monk hopes to bring in a couple of new signings before Sheffield Wednesday’s next Championship game.

The Owls were thrashed 5-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers last Saturday, which only intensified the need to recruit in the January transfer window.

Wednesday visit QPR tomorrow in the FA Cup, but manager Monk is hopeful new additions can arrive before Tuesday’s Championship encounter at Wigan Athletic.

“That’s what I would like, and I am sure the club are working as hard as they can to make that happen,” said Monk.

“The need for it is clear. I am hoping we can get something done as soon as possible.

“We are in a very difficult loans market, very competitive.

It’s not just about wanting a player, and agreeing things from your side.

“It has to be agreed from the other side, there is competition, decisions to be made - not just from our side, but clubs and players involved - so it’s not simple.

“But, of course, we know we need it and hopefully it can be done as soon as it can.”

With top scorer Steven Fletcher out injured, Monk is keen to add two forwards to his squad and has been constantly linked with Crystal Palace’s Connor Wickham.

But Monk said: “I am not going to sit here and discuss targets. But we have had certain targets, and we have to move on from some.

“Some go further down the line, but then gets turned around, because of all the variables that are involved.

“The club are working as hard as they can to try and get one or two across the line.”