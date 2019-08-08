Sheffield Wednesday complete signings of Jacob Murphy and Massimo Luongo and are set for a third deadline-day arrival

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the loan signing of Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy and are aiming to beat the clock to bring in Hamburg defender David Bates.

Wednesday made their first successful foray in the transfer market earlier today with the signing of QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo and have followed up with the addition of Murphy.

Luongo sealed his expected move to the Owls on Thursday morning, signing a three-year deal with Wednesday having paid a fee of around £1million.

Murphy, who was at Hillsborough this morning to undergo a medical ahead of a move to South Yorkshire, has now been confirmed as an Owls player, with Wednesday having beaten off rival second-tier interest to bring in the 24-year-old on a season-long loan.

The Owls have also lined up a move for Scotland-born stopper Bates to add to their defensive options and take their tally of deadline-day additions to three.

Wembley born Murphy was given the green light to leave St James’ Park earlier this week, with Magpies chief and ex-Owls manager Steve Bruce happy to let the winger head out on loan to the Championship after signing winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The wingman has made 41 senior appearances for Newcastle since arriving from for £10m in the summer of 2017, but spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

Meanwhile, Norwich City have ruled out a move for Owls striker Jordan Rhodes, who spent last season on loan at the Canaries.