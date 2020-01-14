Sheffield Wednesday confident they have experience to deal with pressure

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY defender Morgan Fox insists that the Owls will not be wasting their time crunching the Championship numbers after their fine derby win at Leeds United.

Wednesday moved back into the play-off positions after a hugely professional 2-0 triumph – as they followed up their outstanding FA Cup win at Premier League side Brighton with another head-turning scalp.

It is likely to raise expectation levels among Wednesdayites, more especially given a benign looking fixture list on paper, with Garry Monk’s side not facing a side currently above them in the table until visiting Brentford on March 7.

Out of the Owls’ next 10 matches until visiting Griffin Park, the only side who they are due to face who are not in the bottom half of the table are play-off rivals Millwall.

Fox, impressive in the victory at Elland Road, said: “If we get bogged down looking at the table every week and saying: “We are in it or not”, it is not good.

“We know if we win our games and pick up points, we will be there. We can deal with it. We have a lot of experienced lads in there who have been around the Championship for a while.

“You also look at the inexperienced ones and they are stepping up seamlessly.”

Fox admits that he and his team-mates will be chomping at the bit and counting down the days before returning to action at home to Blackburn this weekend, buoyed by the dual fillip of memorable away days at Leeds and Brighton.

The former Charlton full-back added: “We can take that and build on it. You saw what the Brighton result did to us.

“When you are on a high, you are itching to get back out there and I think you can see that.

“We had a great week’s training last week and it will be the same.”