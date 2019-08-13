Sheffield Wednesday dominate Leeds United and Sheffield United in our Team of the Week
A new campaign and our first Yorkshire Post Team of the Week XI for 2019-20. Some old favourites from last season appear in a eye-catching showing from the Steel City in our maiden offering.
Here's our line-up (right to left). Feel free to differ. A 4-2-3-1 formation, since you are asking.
1. GOALKEEPER
Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)'Made one blinding save to deny Philip Billing and enjoyed a sound top-flight debut.
2. DEFENDER
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United)'Strong performance from the Northern Irishman, who never seems to let Leeds down.
3. DEFENDER
Julian Borner (Sheffield Wednesday)'Already has an air of permanence and produced a domineering derby-day performance.
4. DEFENDER
Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).'Stood tall in the wind at Grimsby and dealt with the physical stuff well.
