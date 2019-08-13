Sheffield Wednesday dominate Leeds United and Sheffield United in our Team of the Week

Here's our line-up (right to left). Feel free to differ. A 4-2-3-1 formation, since you are asking.

1. GOALKEEPER Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)'Made one blinding save to deny Philip Billing and enjoyed a sound top-flight debut. SportImage freelance Buy a Photo

2. DEFENDER Stuart Dallas (Leeds United)'Strong performance from the Northern Irishman, who never seems to let Leeds down. PA pa Buy a Photo

3. DEFENDER Julian Borner (Sheffield Wednesday)'Already has an air of permanence and produced a domineering derby-day performance. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

4. DEFENDER Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).'Stood tall in the wind at Grimsby and dealt with the physical stuff well. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

