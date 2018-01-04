Sheffield Wednesday duo suffer injury setback

Have your say

Barry Bannan and Tom Lees have suffered injury setbacks as Sheffield Wednesday’s lengthy injury list shows little sign of improvement.

Bannan is likely to be missing until the end of February with a hip problem, while centre-half Lees will be sidelined for a month.

Right-back Jack Hunt injured his hip in the New Year’s Day defeat to Burton Albion, and misses Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Carlisle United, as does goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Also out is striker Gary Hooper, who saw a specialist in London today (Thursday) regarding his hip injury.

“It's a hip issue,” said Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen, on Bannan’s injury. “He has been out three weeks. Initial prognosis was six to eight weeks.

"He's maybe twisted something and is looking at eight to 10 weeks, it has probably knocked him a couple of weeks.”

The Owls currently have an entire team out injured, the majority first-choice selections.

In goal is Westwood, with a back four of Lees, Hunt, Joost van Aken and Glenn Loovens.

Then comes the crocked midfield trio of Sam Hutchinson, Bannan and Kieran Lee, with a potential strikeforce of Fernando Forestieri, Steve Fletcher and Hooper.

Of those, only Loovens - who was substituted in the defeat to Burton due to illness - and Hutchinson, are in contention to play at Carlisle.

Although winger George Boyd - the summer signing from Burnley - is back in training, and could make only his fifth appearance of the season on Saturday.

After a shocking run of just one win in 10 outings, which saw Carlos Carvalhal leave the club on Christmas Eve, the Owls are desperate for a result at Carlisle.

Bullen confirmed: "It will be a relatively strong team, with maybe a couple of youngsters on the bench.

“We are limited but we will go with a strong-ish team who we feel we can win the game.”