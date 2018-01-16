Sheffield Wednesday expecting FA Cup replay clash with Carlisle United to survive icy blast

Have your say

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY believe there is no “immediate danger” of tonight’s FA Cup third round replay against Carlisle United being called off.

The two teams battled to 0-0 draw in the original tie played at Brunton Park on Saturday, January 6, prompting tonight’s replay at Hillsborough.

Snow and icy conditions have caused disruption in parts of South Yorkshire throughout the day, but the Owls are confident the match would go ahead this evening.

A club spokesman said: “There is no immediate danger to the game tonight.”