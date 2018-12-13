Sheffield Wednesday fans’ booing doesn’t give players any confidence, says Pudil

DEFENDER Daniel Pudil has urged Sheffield Wednesday’s fans to stick with the Championship strugglers.

Just one win in nine games has seen the Owls slide towards the bottom half of the table, prompting disgruntled supporters to call for manager Jos Luhukay to be axed.

Wednesday – six points off the relegation zone – travel to Swansea City tomorrow before hosting Preston North End on December 22.

Three points from those two fixtures would seem them equal the tally that Carlos Carvalhal had accrued before he was sacked after 23 games on Christmas Eve last year.

But Czech Republic international Pudil said: “We have to stick together and try to win at least one or two games in a row to get our confidence back and then we can start to play our football.

“Our squad is one of the best in the Championship, but obviously we are not doing well right now.

“To be fair, Sheffield Wednesday have had worst seasons than we are having right now.

“Obviously the people are angry as we are not winning.

“But I think the fans have to stick with us. We need them as well. I know it is tough for them to come to watch a game every week and not see the win or performance that they expect and want.

“But obviously if we are on the pitch and 25,000 fans are booing you it doesn’t give you any confidence.

“I’m not blaming the crowd or people, but we need a little help from them as well.

“It’s not right just to blame the manager. It is not just about the manager. It is about the players as well on the pitch.

“We are playing and we have to perform well and score the goals. It is not just about him.

“He is an easy target to blame. He is sitting there and taking charge of the team. As a squad, we have to do much better.”