Sheffield Wednesday fans turn on Carvalhal after home defeat to Middlesbrough

CARLOS CARVALHAL expressed his dissatisfaction after watching his Sheffield Wednesday side lose 2-1 to Middlesbrough.

As fans exited from Hillsborough they could have been forgiven for thinking that it was the hosts’ manager whose job was under most threat given the outcome of the match.

But, just a few hours later, Boro boss Garry Monk spending Christmas on the sidelines after the Teessiders made the shock announcement they had parted company with the former Leeds United manager.

Earlier in the day, Monk had hailed his side’s best away performance of the season after they had come from behind to seal a welcome victory.

Boro’s Martin Braithwaite had a shot saved by Joe Wildsmith before Ross Wallace fired low past Darren Randolph in the 30th minute following Gary Hooper’s lay-off to put Wednesday in front.

Grant Leadbitter missed from the spot for Boro and it looked like it would not be their day, but Jonny Howson and Ryan Shotton turned things around.

It made for a hostile end in South Yorkshire, as a number of Wednesday fans turned on Carvalhal and called for his sacking.

Carvalhal cited injuries as a defence, but seven games without a loss has the fans turning.

“We played against a strong team and I thought we started very well, but they were better than us today,” he said.

“We were defending very well and when we scored the goal, the team calmed down a little. We lost some intensity and they started putting more direct balls in and started causing problems for us.

“We tried to block them in the middle and then they scored their first goal. I am not happy. I still believe we can achieve the play-offs but we need to be stronger and be more of a threat to opponents.

“I think the circumstances are very difficult at the moment with nine players out injured.

“I have done my best since coming to Sheffield Wednesday and I will continue to work hard and do my best to try and win games.”

Monk, seemingly unaware of what was to unfold later, said: “That was our best away performance of the season and I thought it was a thoroughly deserved win. I thought we were excellent today.

“With two disallowed goals which were onside and a missed penalty, you do wonder, but we dominated for most of the game.

“They are a good team with some quality players and they had their moments, but overall we dealt with their moments pretty well.

“We answered a few questions that were thrown at us today and there are a few more to be answered.

“We have to build on this and use it as a springboard. There are more things to work on and improve.

“We’ve shown that we can go on runs and that is the next challenge.

“I don’t doubt these players. The effort and commitment is always there. I am so pleased for the players and of course our fans. It is expensive to travel, especially at Christmas time, so I’m pleased to send them home happy.”

Less than four hours later, Monk was out of a job.