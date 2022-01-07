Sheffield Wednesday favourite Lee Bullen leaves for first permanent job in senior management

A player at Hillsborough between 2004 and 2008, Bullen returned to begin his coaching career and has since filled a number of off-field roles including 10 games as caretaker manager between 2007 and 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullen was the Owls captain in 2005 when they won the League One play-offs in a dramatic final against Hartlepool United, and played in every position for the club, even in goal, during 148 appearances.

FAITHFUL SERVANT: Lee Bullen (right), during his period assisting caretaker manager Neil Thompson last winter

The Scot ended his playing career at Falkirk before returning to South Yorkshire as an academy coach.

His most recent role has been as under-23 manager.

Well respected within the game, it was Bullen Ayr turned to after the sacking of Jim Duffy. The Honest Men are seventh in the 10-team Scottish Championship, three points above the relegation play-off place.