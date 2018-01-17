Sheffield Wednesday giving new boss Luhukay reasons to be cheerful

JOS LUHUKAY admits to have been left feeling “very positive” by his first week or so at the helm of Sheffield Wednesday.

The 54-year-old has overseen a battling Steel City draw at Bramall Lane and a safe passage to the FA Cup fourth round since succeeding Carlos Carvalhal at Hillsborough.

Double training sessions along with plenty of team meetings have become commonplace at Wednesday, who before Luhukay’s arrival had lost five of their last six games.

“I have had 10-12 days with the players and two games,” said the new Owls chief. “I feel very positive about the mentality and the character of the players.

“Every day, they work so very hard and you can see that in games. They try to help each other in games, with the defending against Carlisle (in Tuesday’s 2-0 third round victory) we did not give many chances away.

“We knew Carlisle could be dangerous from the first game but we played well. For the next game, we must have a little bit more confidence and trust.”

Luhukay has given playing time to 18 players in his first two outings as manager. With a double figure tally of absentees through injury, this amounts to basically every fit senior player on Wednesday’s books along with a couple of youngsters.

Frederik Nielsen made his debut against Carlisle, as Connor O’Grady made his home bow in a Cup tie that also saw Marco Matias and Atdhe Nuhiu, two largely forgotten men under Carvalhal, net the goals that earned a fourth round tie at home to Reading on Friday January 26.

“We were happy to get into the next round,” said Luhukay, who last night seemed close to signing Heracles Almelo midfielder Joey Pelupessy.

“We worked hard and the team gave a good performance. It was not so easy night, the weather was very bad and the field was not 100 per cent.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

“But the focus was good and the players concentrated.

“I also respect our fans. It was not a day when you say, ‘Okay, we go to the football’. It was very cold, a winter day but the fans came along.

“We need that, as it helps the players. I was happy Marco and Atdhe scored, both will get confidence from those goals.”