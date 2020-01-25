Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson hopeful of update regarding future

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY goalkeeper Cameron Dawson remains confident that he will finalise a new deal with his hometown club shortly.

Dawson, 24, part of the Owls side who progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after a 2-1 victory at Championship rivals QPR on Friday night, has made 18 starts for the club this term.

A weak clearance from the keeper afforded Rangers a consolation at Loftus Road, but Garry Monk professed to being delighted with the display of the young custodian, keen to extend his stay with his boyhood club.



On his hopes that a new deal will be finalised in the near future, he said: "I hope so. I don't really know where we are at at the minute, but hopefully it will be soon.

"I think it might be soon. I am hoping it will be very soon."

On an uplifting night for Wednesday, who cast aside last weekend's embarassing 5-0 home drubbing at the hands of Blackburn to start getting back in the good books of supporters, the keeper added: "I was absolutely delighted for 93 minutes. Everything went to plan for the team and me individually.

"Everything was really clean and tidy which is what we have been working towards."But football has a way of humbling you slightly. I will take it on the chin and move on.

"The boys were excellent and they deserve the credit.

"We have had a tough week and deservedly so. Absolutely rightly so.

"There has been a lot of talking but this was about actions and the lads really showed up tonight so massive credit to the boys.

"We know exactly what we need to be to be successful. It is just about bringing that every matchday. We didn't bring that against Blackburn and we deserved what we got.

"It was important we showed what we are about against QPR. We went back to basics a bit and earned the right. I felt the boys did that and were great value for the win."

xx