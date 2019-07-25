Sheffield Wednesday handed goalkeeper issue | Hull City name new captain | Middlesbrough forward heads to Spain

Have your say

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are weighing up their goalkeeping options after Joe Wildsmith was potentially ruled out for three months.

The 23-year-old suffered a knee injury during last week’s friendly defeat to VfB Lubeck in Germany.

Eric Lichaj, right, has been named as Hull City captain. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Wednesday have Keiren Westwood and Cameron Dawson on their books going into the new season but injury to one of those senior goalkeepers would leave the squad stretched. The Owls have been operating under a soft transfer embargo after posting their accounts for 2017-18 late.

But it is understood that restriction could be lifted in the coming days, meaning the club will be free to make signings.

Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris have moved to Hillsborough this summer but the trio were all free agents.

Hull City, meanwhile, have named Eric Lichaj as captain for the new season.

The former Leeds United loanee replaces Markus Henriksen in the role.

The Norwegian international’s future at the KCOM Stadium is surrounded in uncertainty after he recently entered the final year of his contract.

Bordeaux made two bids to sign Henriksen last January and further interest is expected before the window closes on August 8.

Jarrod Bowen, another on the radar of several clubs, was watched by Newcastle United scouts during Wednesday night’s 2-0 friendly defeat to French club Amiens. Tottenham Hotspur are also keen.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite has completed a permanent move to Spanish club Leganes.

Denmark international Braithwaite, who made 19 La Liga appearances on loan at Leganes last season, has signed a four-year deal.

Boro appointed former defender Jonathan Woodgate as manager in June following the departure of Tony Pulis and the club are looking to rebuild.

Woodgate has made only one signing since replacing Pulis – the return of goalkeeper Tomas Mejias from Omonia Nicosia – while defender Aden Flint moved to Cardiff last week for an undisclosed fee.