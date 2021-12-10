Sheffield Wednesday have Lee Gregory and Josh Windass available to face Crewe Alexandra

Windass sat out Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Portsmouth, whilst Gregory was substituted late on with a calf problem, but both are expected to feature at Gresty Road, along with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Ciaran Brennan, who were also absent in midweek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game is likely to come too soon for Chey Dunkley, Dennis Adeniran and Sam Hutchinson, but it is more positive injury news than the Owls have been used to in a season where they have had more bad news than good on that front.

AVAILABLE: Lee Gregory

"Greggers is fine," explained Moore. "It (his substitution) was more of a precaution than anything really. For Lee and our medical team it was the right thing to do but he's perfectly fine.

"We're hopeful Josh Windass is back in contention, Ciaran Brennan is back in contention, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is back in contention so we've lightened the load with a few bodies coming back. They've all trained today (Friday).

"They're close, Dennis (and) Hutch, really close. We just want them to get a little bit more time because we're coming into a busy period with the amount of games in December.

"My aim is not to lose anybody but to add bodies to it.

"They're doing really, really well and nearing all the time.

"Chey's back in training. We're just building him up now. We're just monitoring how he goes.

"Tomorrow (Saturday) will maybe come a bit too soon for him."

On Friday the Owls announced the signing of 23-year-old free agent defender Kwame Boateng having already signed Jayden Odnen, and Moore says both can put themselves in first-team contention.

"With Jayden and Kwame joining there's a genuine opportunity for them to step into the first team. We look at them and think there's part of their games we like and parts we don't like.

With the parts of their game we don't like, it's giving them the opportunity of working in a full-time programme and we believe with that they've got to improve.

"Obviously in the weeks and months that go by it's down to their impact and progression and the bits and pieces we want to see in them but both of them have got the ability to do it.