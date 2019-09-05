'Sheffield Wednesday have not been in contact,' says in-demand Danny Cowley

DANNY COWLEY today dead-batted speculation linking him to the vacant Sheffield Wednesday manager’s job.

The Lincoln City boss said that there had been “no contact from Sheffield Wednesday”, where he is favourite to take over from caretaker Lee Bullen.

Danny Cowley turned down the chance to manage Huddersfield Town.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Cowley said: “There’s been no contact from Sheffield Wednesday.

“We’ve already spoken about Huddersfield (whom Cowley and his assistant manager brother, Nicky, turned down earlier this week).

“It would be nice to put it behind me (the speculation). You guys always seem to know more than I do.

“I can’t control what people say or what people write. All I can control is where my focus lies, which is fully on the game at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.”

Cowley, 40, said that “it frustrates me when people speak categorically and none of it’s true”, adding that “I suppose the higher you go and the bigger your profile becomes, the more people have an opinion”.

Huddersfield had agreed a £1m compensation fee for the Cowleys but the brothers did not believe it was the right opportunity.

The former PE teachers have said that they would only consider leaving Sincil Bank for "the perfect opportunity".

The Cowleys joined the Imps in 2016 and have led them to the National League title, League Two promotion, to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and to Wembley glory in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Lincoln are currently second in League One.