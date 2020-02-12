Sheffield Wednesday have to ‘fight their way out’ of current slump - Garry Monk

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk says he and all his players have to ‘fight’ to extricate the Owls from their current slump.

Owls boss Garry Monk trails off alone at full-time. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Defeat to bottom club Luton Town on Wednesday night means the Owls have now gone five Championship games without a victory and have lost six of their last nine fixtures.

James Collins missed a first-minute penalty but made amends with the only goal of the game midway through the first half to lift the Hatters off the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Boss Garry Monk said: “We need to get ourselves out of this run that we’re in.

“We haven’t managed to do that but we can’t keep talking about and saying it, we train hard, we try and set them up and then hope everything goes well.

I have to fight myself and I’m trying to help the players fight back from that as we can’t keep on doing this in the run of games we’ve had. Garry Monk

“We have to deliver it on a match day and we haven’t delivered it to the levels that we’ve shown already this season.

“So for some reason, whether that’s a lack of belief or confidence levels, but we have to fight through that.

“I have to fight myself and I’m trying to help the players fight back from that as we can’t keep on doing this in the run of games we’ve had.

“Little errors and schoolboy errors that cost us goals and then giving yourself an even bigger mountain to climb and come back from.”