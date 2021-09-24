Sheffield Wednesday: Impatient Darren Moore is eager to deliver success at Hillsborough

Tomorrow, the Owls – who recruited 14 players during the summer transfer window – visit another famous historical name in Ipswich Town, who brought in a colossal 19 new signings.

The position of both in the bottom half of League One gives merit to the view that a bedding-in process is taking place, yet Moore gives short shrift to that.

Moore, whose side have taken one point from their last three matches, said: “We don’t want to wait. We want it now and we are working for it now.

Owls manager Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis

“I am ultra-greedy and want it now because we are working on getting it now. We saw signs of it for 35 minutes last week, but we want to get those performances on a consistent basis and that is what we have got to do and continue to work towards achieving that.

“We don’t need it in spells, it has got to be performed game over game at a high level and we clearly identify that we have still got work to do.

“Yes, it may take time, but are we looking for that time to get into optimum gear? No.”

Wednesday’s indifferent recent form has been the catalyst to plenty of discourse among their big support base and while there is a certain amount of frustration at the minute, Moore would not have it any other way.

Dismissing notions of pressure in the process, he continued: “I like it and the fact of the matter is you shouldn’t feel the pressure.

“It whets the appetite of being part of this wonderful club and getting it back to where we know it should be.

“We know the road is not going to be smooth, but we will work every single day to bring that level of consistency and competitive edge and there are so many dynamics to be filled.

“Nobody said that any games were going to be easy this season and to suggest it would be an easy ride and we would be top of the division, I have never said that as my experiences tell me not to.

“What we are doing is coming together as a group and club who have had a lot of setbacks and we have come together to try and put most of those setbacks aside and move forward. But we know it won’t be plain sailing.”

Meanwhile, Moore admits that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, yet to feature at league level in 2021-22, is in his thoughts for tomorrow.