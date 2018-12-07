Sheffield Wednesday injury concern over Barry Bannan

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Barry Bannan ahead of Saturday afternoon’s South Yorkshire derby with near-neighbours Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

The Scot did not train with the team on Thursday due to a leg problem and a decision will be made later today (Friday) as to whether he will be involved against the Millers.

Injury concern for Barry Bannan

Head coach Jos Luhukay said: “I must wait today to see if Barry Bannan is 100 per cent. He could not train with the team yesterday. He had a little bit of a problem on his leg.

“We must decide today whether he can play tomorrow 100 per cent.”

Meanwhile, Luhukay says that the club will cop Fernando Forestieri’s absence firmly on the chin, with the Argentine out until well into January with a hamstring issue.

Luhukay added: “Fernando has a problem with his hamstring and the medical team say he is now out of football for six to eight weeks.

“We have players who are in a situation where in the whole season, not one time - often two, three or four times - have injuries. It is a problem for this team and we must handle that again.

“Fernando came back from an injury that kept him out for seven weeks and now he is again for six to eight weeks out of football.”