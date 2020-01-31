Sheffield Wednesday leave it late to sign Connor Wickham and Josh Windass

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have signed Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham for a third spell at the club - and followed up with a move to sign Wigan Athletic midfielder Josh Windass on loan ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Wickham will remain at the club for the rest of the season on loan, while Windass will also stay at Hillsborough for the remainder of 2019-20.

Both players will be available for the derby trip to Barnsley on Saturday week.

Wickham first moved to Hillsborough in 2012-13, making six appearances for the club - after moving to the Owls from Sunderland on a temporary basis.

The big targetman re-joined the club for a spell in the following season and enjoyed a fruitful stint which saw him net eight goals in 11 appearances and endear himself to Wednesdayites.

All told, Wickham has scored nine goals in 17 outings for Wednesday.

The forward arrives in South Yorkshire in need of game time after featuring just six times for Palace this term, mainly in cameo appearances.

Hull born Windass, 26 - son of former Tigers, Bradford City and Middlesbrough forward Dean - will boost Wednesday's options in midfield, having scored four goals so far this term for the Latics, including a brace in the 3-2 win at Birmingham on New Year's Day.