Sheffield Wednesday line up move for QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo - and also pursue other beat-the-deadline signings

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are close to completing a move to bring in QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo, with the Owls also working on another deal to bring in another prospective new signing.

The Australian international, 26, has been tipped to exit Loftus Road for several weeks after being omitted from Rangers' season trip to Australia by new head coach Mark Warburton.

Luongo was not involved in the club's Championship opener at Stoke City last weekend, with Wednesday having now made a firm move to sign him, with a medical pencilled in today.

The Owls are in the market for several new recruits to bolster their numbers, having brought in just four players so far in the summer - defenders Moses Odubajo and Julian Borner, winger Kadeem Harris and goalkeeping cover in Paul Jones.

Sydney-born Luongo started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and had loan spells at Swindon and Ipswich Town before moving to the Robins on a permanent basis in September 2013 - in a £400,000 switch.

The schemer was the subject of a £600,000 bid from Rotherham United in the summer of 2014 and eventually moved onto Loftus Road alongside team-mate Ben Gladwin in May 2015 - for a combined fee of £3.5m.

Luongo has played 145 games for Rangers and was tentatively linked with moves to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United earlier this summer.